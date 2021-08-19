New mandate for nursing home worker vaccinations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you have a loved one in a nursing home, those who care for them will soon be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

This is per a new federal requirement for any nursing home with patients on Medicare or Medicaid. It is not clear if this applies to all assisted living facilities as well, since some do not receive federal funding.

An organization that represents care facilities throughout Tennessee is concerned that the new mandate could prevent nursing homes from staying fully staffed.

Executive Director Jesse Samples of the Tennessee Health Care Association said in a statement:

“THCA strongly supports efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations in long-term care facilities in Tennessee and across the nation. Unfortunately, the action by the Biden administration is misguided. Government should not single out one provider group for mandatory vaccinations. If implemented, vaccination mandates for health care personnel should be applied to all health care settings. Without this, nursing homes face a major workforce challenge.

Focusing only on nursing homes could cause vaccine hesitant workers to flee to other health care providers and leave many centers without adequate staff to care for residents, making an already difficult workforce shortage even worse.

THCA is concerned that the net effect of this action will be the opposite of its intent and affect facilities’ ability to provide quality care to residents.

THCA and its parent organization, the American Health Care Association, look forward to working with the administration in the coming days to develop solutions to overcome this challenge.”

On Wednesday President Joe Biden announced, “If you work at a nursing home and serve people on Medicare or Medicaid, you will also be required to get vaccinated. More than 130,000 residents in nursing homes have, sadly, over the period of this virus, passed away. At the same time, vaccination rates among nursing home staff significantly trail the rest of the country. The studies show that highly-vaccinated nursing home staff is associated with at least 30% less COVID-19 cases among long-term care residents. With this announcement, I’m using the power of the federal government, as a payer of health care costs, to ensure we reduce those risks for our most vulnerable seniors. These steps are all about keeping people safe and out of harm’s way.”

