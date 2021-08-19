Oak Ridge schools rescind mask mandate after Lee executive order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Superintendent of Oak Ridge schools, Dr. Bruce Borchers implemented a mask mandate for two Oak Ridge middle schools on August 13, according to an email sent to staff obtained by WVLT News.

Since then, a new email was sent to staff rescinding that mask mandate.

“To maintain compliance with Governor Lee’s Executive Order, the Oak Ridge Schools will no longer mandate students to wear masks,” the email stated. “If we experience an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases or see evidence of in-school transmission of COVID-19 in any of our buildings, we will alert parents and strongly recommend that students wear masks.”

When the mask mandate was put in place on Friday, Robertsville Middle School had 20 active student cases and one staff case while Jefferson Middle School had 16 active student cases and two staff cases.

Currently, Robertsville Middle School has 34 active student cases with no active staff cases and Jefferson Middle School still has 16 active student cases and two staff cases.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 84 Monday allowing parents to opt their children out of local mask mandates enacted by schools or health boards.

“Right now, some of the greatest frustration is occurring in our K-12 schools, especially around the issue of mask mandates. While local decision-making is important, individual decision-making by a parent on issues regarding the health and well-being of their child is the most important,” Gov. Lee said.

