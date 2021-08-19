Obed Wild & Scenic River to host Art in the Park and NPS birthday party

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Obed Wild & Scenic River will be hosting a combined photography contest and birthday party for the National Park Service, river officials announced Thursday.

The event will celebrate the National Park Service’s 105th birthday and will be held on the Obed Visitor Center back lawn. The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The festivities will include refreshments, birthday cake and live music by the Shelter Road Band, officials said.

The photographs will be awarded in five categories: youth, recreation, landscapes, flora & fauna, and dark skies, officials said. There will also be an award for thepicture that gets the most votes from attendees that evening.

Those interested can learn more by calling the park at 423-346-6294.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.