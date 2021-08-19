Ole Red Gatlinburg to host hiring event

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blake Shelton’s Ole Red restaurant in Gatlinburg will be hosting a hiring event on August 23 and 24. The event aims to hire a variety of full and part-time positions at the business.

Ole Red is looking to hire people for server, host, bartender, line cook and security positions. Spokespersons with the company said they plan to make offers at the event.

Ole Red is located at 511 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738.

Those interested are asked to fill out an application at olered.com/jobs to secure a spot, but walk-ins are also welcome.

