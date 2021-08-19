One Knoxville Sporting Club reveals new crest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club revealed its new crest and team colors at a celebration at the Mill and Mine Thursday. The crest is dynamic with the word ‘Knox’ surrounded by colors and mountains. The team colors are yellow, reddish-orange, off-white, blue and orange.

The crest was designed by Matthew Wolff, a world-class designer who has designed crests for soccer clubs like Chicago Fire and Los Angeles FC. Wolff took a tour of Knoxville to get a feel for the city before designing the crest, spokespersons with the team said.

“Ideally, my job is that someone will just see the crest and immediately it feels like the most ideal scenario,” Wolff said. “And each of these markets has a feeling. It should feel very different from the crest for Miami, which should feel like Miami. Houston should feel like Houston or whatever.”

Team officials took Wolff to Knoxville landmarks like Sharp’s Ridge, the University of Tennessee and the Old City.

Wolff said the time he spent in Knoxville was integral to making the crest, and he said the crest would have looked totally different if he hadn’t come.

The One Knoxville team will play its first game next year.

