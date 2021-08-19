Advertisement

Organization hopes to solve chronic homelessness

A new housing development is being built to try to solve chronic homelessness in East Knoxville.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer Ministry Center broke ground on Caswell Manor, a new housing development on the intersection of East Fifth Avenue and Winona Street that will become permanent supportive housing.

Permanent supportive housing works to solve chronic homelessness by providing stable housing.

This is VMC’s second site. Minvilla Manor is 57-units and located on Broadway in North Knoxville.

Services will include interpersonal counseling, skills training, workforce re-entry training, education, financial literacy, life enrichment, field trips and more. The development will also be energy efficient.

VMC CEO, Bruce Spangler, said it’s not just a shelter, but a place to provide stability and help people get back on their feet.

“I think that’s the biggest challenge for any community is to learn about best practices and permanent supportive housing has been proven through national research as well as locally that it really works in empowering folks who are experiencing homelessness, not only with improved health outcomes but also to sustain housing,” said Spangler. “In other words you can’t be healthy without housing,”

Caswell Manor is going to have 48 one-bedroom apartments equipped with a private kitchen and bathroom. There will be a shared community building with a dining area, computer lab, laundry room, and a patio.

The development is supposed to be up and running by the fall of 2022.

