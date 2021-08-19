Rivalry Thursday kicks off at East Tennessee high schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rivalry Thursday and the 2021 football season kicks off for East Tennessee high schools tonight with the first regular game in the country. South-Doyle and Oak Ridge will meet in a rematch of last season’s 5A semifinal, a game the Wildcats won 14-0.

Head coach of Oak Ridge Joe Gaddis said he is well aware of the Cherokees, however.

“South-Doyle has most everyone back off of that 2020 team,” he said. “They were a play or two away from playing for a state title last year, so we know what we’re up against.”

South-Doyle will return the majority of their starting lineup, including running back Shawn Gary.

“Shawn was one of my best coaching decisions in my career,” Cherokees head coach Clark Duncan said. “He was a backup wide receiver when we started the 2020 season. Thanks to some key injuries we needed to find someone to run the football. So, I called Shawn into my office the third week of the season and told him we were going to give him a shot in practice. The first time we handed him the ball we knew instantly what we had.”

Gary is now a Mr. Football candidate in 4A, which South-Doyle moved down too following a Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association reclassification.

Rivalry Thursday will kick off on MyVLT at 6:30 p.m.

