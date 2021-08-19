Advertisement

Romance month at The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot decided to spice up the month of August with a month of romance.
The Melting Pot decided to spice up the month of August with a month of romance.
The Melting Pot decided to spice up the month of August with a month of romance.(Kyle Grainger/WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Melting Pot decided to spice up the month of August with a month of romance.

The Melting Pot in Gatlinburg showcased a special menu selection for a special date night on Thursdays. Thursdate night features a four-course menu with a choice of cheese fondue, fresh salad, and an entrée.

“Reservations are recommended so we can go ahead get the table set up for you, because you’re going to get a private table, rose petals and a candle as well,” said Kris Osborne, General Manager of The Melting Pot in Gatlinburg. “We’re trying to pick up the slack, so maybe people got overloaded in February, so you can get that back to school romance and before you get back to the grind of everything.”

Want to really impress your date? The Melting Pot will dress the table with rose petals and candles—or guests can request one of their special Lovers’ Lane tables for the ultimate intimate experience.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Tellico Plains
Pictures, drone video show major East Tennessee flooding
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Source: Tennessee General Assembly)
Tennessee legislation ‘will not allow’ school districts to resist executive order on masking, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally
Softball coach fighting COVID-19
Tennessee softball coach fights COVID-19
Cocke County mayor orders evacuation following flooding risks
Cocke County mayor orders evacuation following flooding risks
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Garth Brooks cancels remaining 2021 concerts, including Nashville show

Latest News

A free event with live concerts all over Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge
Songwriters in Gatlinburg to share their music
Hamblen County middle school offers optional virtual school to 7th grade class
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a...
Secretary of Education to Gov. Lee: mask opt-out order may ‘infringe’ on federal law
TBI Nashville
TBI investigating fatal shooting in Campbell County