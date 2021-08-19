Romance month at The Melting Pot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Melting Pot decided to spice up the month of August with a month of romance.

The Melting Pot in Gatlinburg showcased a special menu selection for a special date night on Thursdays. Thursdate night features a four-course menu with a choice of cheese fondue, fresh salad, and an entrée.

“Reservations are recommended so we can go ahead get the table set up for you, because you’re going to get a private table, rose petals and a candle as well,” said Kris Osborne, General Manager of The Melting Pot in Gatlinburg. “We’re trying to pick up the slack, so maybe people got overloaded in February, so you can get that back to school romance and before you get back to the grind of everything.”

Want to really impress your date? The Melting Pot will dress the table with rose petals and candles—or guests can request one of their special Lovers’ Lane tables for the ultimate intimate experience.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.