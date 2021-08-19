The saga of Afghan troop withdrawal taking a toll on American Veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scenes of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan are bringing up some bad feelings for veterans who served in the countries longest-running war.

”They feel the same way I do, they have mixed emotions, they don’t necessarily know how to feel about it. For those of us that lost friends in Afghanistan, it’s probably a little bit harder, for those that lost loved ones maybe it’s even harder to justify why they’re no longer here or come to terms with that or just, you know, move beyond that and heal,” said Emil Hirsch, an Afghan and Iraq War Veteran as well as Program Manager of Call Sign Connect for Operation Stand Down Tennessee.

Hirsch’s mixed feelings come from a feeling of the positives of no more American lives being lost, but also the questions that linger of if the mission was really completed.

”I’m glad that it’s over but on the other hand I don’t feel like we made the progress we were hoping to make,” said Hirsch.

Because of Hirsch’s role with Operation Stand Down Tennessee, he is unable to disconnect from the daily news cycle of what is happening in the Middle East. But, for his fellow veterans, he tells them it’s important if they feel they’re unable to disconnect to not keep their feelings to themselves.

”Don’t suffer alone, we are all going through this. Some more than others but, your fellow veterans are there for you,” said Hirsch.

For Hirsch, he has now seen two wars he fought in come to an end. While being injured in Iraq causes him to feel more connection there, he says turning this chapter for many veterans will help the coping, and healing process.

”Afghanistan is going to be the same way for a lot of veterans you know they’re gonna have to recognize that everything they have been through, everything they have suffered, everything they have done, is no longer a present situation, it is all history,” said Hirsch.

