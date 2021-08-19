Advertisement

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office looking for endangered child

Officials are looking for a 16-year-old girl that has been missing for weeks.
Chelsea Marie Nicely missing poster
Chelsea Marie Nicely missing poster
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office are looking for an endangered runaway, the office announced Thursday. Chelsea Marie Nicely, 16, was last seen in her home around 2 a.m. weeks ago.

Nicely has been missing since July 29 out of the Kodak area, officials said. She has brown eyes and hair and is white.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668.

