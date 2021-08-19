Songwriters in Gatlinburg to share their music

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You’ve heard their number one song on the radio, but you may not know the stories behind the songs or who even wrote them.

You can hear the stories this weekend at the Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival. It’s a free event with live concerts all over Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

Dozens of these songwriters are in concert starting Thursday night, all day Friday and through the day on Saturday. They hope you’ll come out and hear the stories behind the songs.

“I can’t believe we’re finally here. It’s taken so long; we had a little break in covid so that people can come out and act normal for just a little bit,” said Kara Hogan with Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival.

There are three concerts that do require paid admission. Two are on Gatlinburg Inn stage the other on top of SkyLift Park and tickets range from $10 to $30.

