Two charged with child abuse after being found passed out in a car with two children

Two were charged after being found under the influence and passed out in a running car with children.
Oliva McDaniel and Mickey Tutt
Oliva McDaniel and Mickey Tutt(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man and Sweetwater woman were charged with child abuse, neglect and endangerment of an 8-year-old or less after being found passed out in a running car by Knoxville police officers, an incident report said.

Mickey Tutt, 25, and Olivia McDaniel, 26, were found sitting in the running car under the influence of narcotics and passed out while two children, 2-years-old and 8-months-old, sat in the back seats. The car was parked at an ATM at a Regions Bank located on Kingston Pike, the report said.

Officers were able to wake up Tutt and McDaniel, but it took several attempts, according to the report. Officers also found drug paraphernalia, like a bong, marijuana grinder and used meth pipe in the car, the report said. According to officers the drug equipment was in reach of the children.

Tutt was so heavily under the influence that he could not speak to officers and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, the report said.

