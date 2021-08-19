“We have to look out for each other” | Knoxville man inquired trying to help strangers during deadly I-75 crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A weekend that started with Jesse Goforth celebrating his child’s life almost ended with him losing his own. He was traveling down a wet and slick 1-75 North, near Emory Rd., Sunday around 11:00 p.m.

“I noticed a big tree. I noticed it to where I had to think fast,” Goforth said.

He told WVLT News his truck driving skills helped him dodge a falling tree, but saw it caused a stranger to crash, so he pulled over to help a man who did not know where he was at the time of the incident.

“I look up and there is a car coming right at us sideways,” said Goforth. “He died from that vehicle.”

Emergency crews eventually got to the scene and closed lanes until the next day. According to The Tennessee Highway Patrol, one person died and several others were sent to a trauma center.

Jesse was one of those hurt with serious injuries head to toe. His family from out-of-state has been by his side at UT Medical Center.

“That’s just Jesse. Jesse is just open the door. The person to call anytime you need anything that’s Jesse,” said Brittinee Dennis, the mother of his children. “Being thrown from the car all of his teeth in his mouth have either been broken or cut in half.”

Goforth said he stopped thinking of his two children and family and thought that could have been him on the other side of the tree.

“My prayers are with his (the unknown victim) family and if they need anything, they know where to find us. We’re here. We have to look out for each other. This world we live in is rough,” Goforth said.

THP is investigating the incident and has not released names of all those involved or a cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.