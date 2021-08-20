2 dead, 7 unaccounted for after severe Haywood Co. storms

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WVLT) -The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead and seven are unaccounted for on Friday after severe storms occurred in Haywood County, according to a report.

Victims, Frank Mungo, 86, and Franklin McKenzie, 68, both from Cruso community were identified by the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday, there were reportedly 20 people unaccounted for. As of Friday, seven people remain missing, and the other 13 have been found and reunited with family.

According to emergency management, 10-15 bridges are still out in the Cruso area, not including private bridges. Heavy equipment teams will be in the area to begin debris pie cleanup, the report said.

There are drone and K9 teams assisting ground and swift water rescue teams on Friday, totaling 225 rescuers working in the area.

Bethel Baptist Church, Canton First Baptist Church and Faith Community Church are distributing items to those in need. Meals will also be available at Bethel Baptist Church, official said.

Anyone in Haywood County who needs help and assistance is asked to call (828) 356-2022 instead of 911.

