Anderson County takes on Powell to kick-start the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Mavericks are set to match up against the Powell Panthers Friday night.

Panthers defensive tackle, Walter Nolen is listed as an ESPN 300 top prospect.

The big defensive lineman has Tennessee, Florida and Texas A&M as his final three choices for college.

Powell went 8-3 with Anderson County following with 9-3 for the 2020 season.

