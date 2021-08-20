Advertisement

Anderson County takes on Powell to kick-start the season

The Mavericks are taking on the Panthers in the 2021 season opener.
Powell Panthers
Powell Panthers(Rick Russo)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Mavericks are set to match up against the Powell Panthers Friday night.

Panthers defensive tackle, Walter Nolen is listed as an ESPN 300 top prospect.

The big defensive lineman has Tennessee, Florida and Texas A&M as his final three choices for college.

Powell went 8-3 with Anderson County following with 9-3 for the 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oliva McDaniel and Mickey Tutt
Two charged with child abuse after being found passed out in a car with two children
Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer (18) during first half action against Georgia Saturday, Oct....
Brian Maurer leaves University of Tennessee
Suspect apprehended
Suspect apprehended following Amherst Elementary lockdown
Anderson County High School sign
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect following school lockdown
Emma Large, 7, a second grade student at Gibbs Elementary
“I’m worried and I’m scared for her.” Mom calls for contact tracing

Latest News

Maryville football
Maryville begins hunt for 18th state title vs. Heritage Friday
Rivalry Thursday
South-Doyle kicks off season with 28-20 win at Oak Ridge
Gatlinburg-Pittman High School
Seymour beats GP in OT to open the season
Rivalry Thursday
2021 Rivalry Thursday Opener