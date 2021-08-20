Child rapist convicted on decade long abuse in Knox court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Child Abuse Unit obtained convictions against a defendant who was accused of sexually abusing a child for over a decade.

Aaron Michael King, 40, was convicted of five counts of rape, rape by an authority figure, incest, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated sexual exploitation, tampering with evidence, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated kidnapping, according to authorities.

Judge Scott Green ordered King into custody and set a sentencing hearing for October 1.

In a trial, Assistant District Attorneys Sarah Keith and Jordan Murray told the jury that King began sexually abusing the victim when the victim was 5-years-old.

The child disclosed the decade of abuse to the mother and officers were able to confirm King was a suspect from DNA.

“After a decade of suffering, this young victim had the courage to come forward and confront this abuser,” said DA Charme Allen. “Because of that courage, our community is now safer.”

Rape of a child is a Class A Felony that carries punishment between twenty-five and forty years in prison without the possibility of parole. Between the multiple convictions for Rape of a Child and other offenses, prosecutors will ask for a sentence long enough to ensure that King never leaves prison.

