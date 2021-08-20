Advertisement

COVID-19 IV treatment sees uptick in demand

One patients calls Monoclonal Antibody Infusions “the Tamiflu for COVID”.
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Karen Moffatt caught COVID-19 back in December of 2020 and after having a fever along with other symptoms for eight days, she turned to a solution.

Monoclonal Antibody Infusions wasn’t something the Maryville native had ever heard of before, but she took a leap of faith and spent two hours getting an IV of the infusion.

In a matter of days, Moffatt said she was feeling completely normal, and attributes the quick recovery to the infusion.

At Continuum RX in Knoxville, you can set up an appointment to get this infusion, but head pharmacist Tim Haley says they’ve only arranged four in the past year.

Interest is picking up, with Haley saying they’ve gotten six calls in the last day alone inquiring about this medicine.

Moffatt called the infusion “the Tamiflu for COVID”, while Haley said the intent behind the medicine is to keep people out of the hospital that tested positive for COVID.

While Haley said the medication has proven effective, there is certain criteria you must reach to be eligible for the infusion. Those qualifications are largely consistent with the most at-risk category of people. Things like obesity, respiratory issues, and more are things you must have to get this medicine.

For a full list of places you can get this infusion here in Tennessee click HERE.

