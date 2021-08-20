COVID tracking returns to Knox Co. Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County School board members confirmed that the COVID-19 dashboard will return on the school’s website beginning Monday, August 23.

Information will be sent to parents when active cases are confirmed within individual schools.

Administrators will also receive guidance for these cases, according to 9th district school board member, Kristi Kristy.

A 6th district school board member, Betsy Henderson said she continued to advocate for more information for parents so it would be easier to make the best decisions for their children.

“When I ran for the School Board, I promised to be a voice for parents and their children. I continue to believe parents know what’s best for their child, and in this unpredictable world, parents need as much information as possible to make sound decisions for their families.” Henderson said. “It has been incredibly frustrating that district leadership has yet to develop a comprehensive plan that would be open and transparent with parents, teachers, and school administrators - despite the school board demanding transparency.”

Henderson supports contact tracing, a COVID-19 dashboard, notifications to parents regarding exposure, hand sanitation, and cleanliness in all schools.

A Knox Co. School mother said she was aggravated that there had not been contact tracing for any of the 932 students at Gibbs Elementary.

Previously on August 4, the Knox County Schools Board of Education met Wednesday to discuss the upcoming school year and the COVID-19 pandemic, including masks.

