Drier weekend ahead with some sunshine

Meteorologist Paige Noel is also tracking some hotter days in the 8-day forecast
Some clouds and isolated downpours Saturday
Some clouds and isolated downpours Saturday
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are getting a break from the rain this weekend, but isolated downpours and storms are still possible for some of you.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those clear skies continue as we head into the evening and overnight hours. An isolated downpour or storm is possible throughout the early evening hours. We’ll see those partly cloudy skies throughout much of the night. Temperatures will start out near 68 degrees Saturday morning.

We will continue to see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout most of the day on Saturday. Clouds will start to increase for some of you. The best chance for those clouds and isolated downpours is the Plateau and some of our southwestern counties. Highs will get to near 87 degrees by the afternoon hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday reaches 89 degrees, with more clouds leftover early and more afternoon sunshine. Rain and storms are still staying on the isolated side.

We’ll stay around that 90 degrees mark for several days next week. We’ll start out the week mostly dry with lots of sunshine.

More scattered rain and storms look to pulse up late next week.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Friday Evening's 8 Day Planner
Friday Evening's 8 Day Planner

