Economic Impact Report on proposed stadium in Old City released

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A detailed 51-page Tax Revenue and Economic Impact Assessment for a proposed publicly-owned, multi-use stadium was presented during a joint City Council and County Commission workshop on August 19.

The independent analysis was prepared by Conventions, Sports and Leisure International and can be viewed online.

A sports and entertainment facility is proposed for a site east of Old City.

Sports Authority would finance, build and manage the stadium, if the City and County decide to authorize it.

Boyd Sports and the Tennessee Smokies AA Southern League baseball team would lease the stadium if built.

The facility would hold hundreds of other non-baseball events each year, such as concerts and festivals.

GEM Community Development Group, the private partner to Boyd Sports, plans on investing more than $100 million to build apartments, condos, restaurants, offices and space for potential grocery in Knoxville.

