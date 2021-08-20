Former Jefferson County paramedic indicted on theft, drug charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Jefferson County paramedic has been indicted on charges of theft, drug possession and official misconduct, officials with the Jefferson City Police Department announced Friday.

The charges come after a criminal probe was initiated by the department in May of this year, officials said. The probe was done at the request of Jefferson County EMS Director Brad Phillips regarding the theft of narcotics stored in ambulances.

Bobbie McCracken, 44, of Jefferson City was indicted for theft of less than $1,000, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, and official misconduct, according to the announcement.

McCracken was entered on a $10,000 bond. This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.