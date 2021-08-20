Four Anderson County schools implement mask mandates

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four Anderson County schools have implemented mask mandates, WVLT learned Friday. The school district has a policy in place that any time the number of positive cases of COVID-19 at a school exceeds two percent of the school population, a mask mandate is put into place.

The schools implementing mask mandates are Briceville Elementary School, Grand Oaks Elementary School, Lake City Middle School and Norwood Middle School, WVLT has learned.

The school system is, however, cooperating with Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates. Parents wishing to do so are being directed to school portals to fill out a request to opt out.

The mask mandates will stay in place until cases drop below that two percent threshold.

