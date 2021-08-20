Advertisement

Knox County Schools 2022 commencements to be held at high schools

The ceremonies will take place from May 19 through June 3.
Graduation cap image.
Graduation cap image.(WLUC)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas announced in a letter to parents that 2022 commencement ceremonies will be hosted at high school campuses next spring.

The ceremonies will take place from May 19 through June 3.

“Our hope had been that in 2022, we could return to our traditional graduation schedule at Thompson-Boling Arena, a venue that provides additional seating, protection from inclement weather and a significant cost savings for the district,” Thomas wrote. “However, due to uncertainty regarding future COVID-19 restrictions at the University of Tennessee and our desire to provide ample notice to families, our district has decided to host commencement ceremonies at high school campuses next spring.”

You can find a complete schedule of next year’s ceremonies on their website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oliva McDaniel and Mickey Tutt
Two charged with child abuse after being found passed out in a car with two children
Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer (18) during first half action against Georgia Saturday, Oct....
Brian Maurer leaves University of Tennessee
Suspect apprehended
Suspect apprehended following Amherst Elementary lockdown
Anderson County High School sign
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect following school lockdown
Emma Large, 7, a second grade student at Gibbs Elementary
“I’m worried and I’m scared for her.” Mom calls for contact tracing

Latest News

Knox County budget focuses on schools without raising taxes.
COVID tracking returns to Knox Co. Schools
Former Jefferson County paramedic indicted on theft, drug charges
In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task...
4 dead, 5 unaccounted for after severe Haywood Co. storms
Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn visits Knoxville YWCA in support of women’s program