Knox County Schools 2022 commencements to be held at high schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas announced in a letter to parents that 2022 commencement ceremonies will be hosted at high school campuses next spring.

The ceremonies will take place from May 19 through June 3.

“Our hope had been that in 2022, we could return to our traditional graduation schedule at Thompson-Boling Arena, a venue that provides additional seating, protection from inclement weather and a significant cost savings for the district,” Thomas wrote. “However, due to uncertainty regarding future COVID-19 restrictions at the University of Tennessee and our desire to provide ample notice to families, our district has decided to host commencement ceremonies at high school campuses next spring.”

You can find a complete schedule of next year’s ceremonies on their website.

