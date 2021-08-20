Advertisement

Knox County Schools nutrition and custodial employees to see $1,000 bonus

The bonus acts as both a retention bonus for existing employees and a hiring bonus for new ones.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education approved plans for a $1,000 bonus to all Knox County nutrition and custodial employees following the COVID-19 pandemic. The bonus acts as both a retention bonus for existing employees and a hiring bonus for new ones.

Knox County Schools officials spoke on the importance of nutrition and custodial workers in a newsletter Thursday.

“Providing nutritious meals and clean classrooms is an essential part of our mission, and we’re looking for team members who care about young people and want to serve their community,” officials said.

Those interested in applying for a position at Knox County Schools can do so on their website.

