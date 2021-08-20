Knoxville police looking for missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are on the look out for a missing teen. Discaida Meridan, 14, was last seen Friday morning at Fulton High School, officials said.

Meridan was getting into a red Jeep Wrangler with her boyfriend at the time, officials said. They are believed to be travelling to Nashville.

Public assistance requested to help locate missing Discaida Meridan, age 14. Discaida, who is around 4’11 with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen getting into a red Jeep Wrangler with her boyfriend at around 8:30 a.m. this morning at Fulton High School. pic.twitter.com/p9NK1UHGVW — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 20, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.

