Knoxville police looking for missing teen

Discaida Meridan was getting into a red Jeep Wrangler with her boyfriend at the time, officials said.
Discaida Meridan
Discaida Meridan(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are on the look out for a missing teen. Discaida Meridan, 14, was last seen Friday morning at Fulton High School, officials said.

Meridan was getting into a red Jeep Wrangler with her boyfriend at the time, officials said. They are believed to be travelling to Nashville.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

