Maryville begins hunt for 18th state title vs. Heritage Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After facing each other for a short time in last week’s Blount County Jamboree, Maryville and Heritage kick off the 2021 season with real implications Friday evening from Jack Renfro Stadium.

Maryville ran roughshod over its regular season opponents a season ago - winning games by an average of four touchdowns per contest. The Rebels closest margin of victory came in week three to rival Alcoa - a 14-9 defensive struggle.

Senior quarterback Carson Jones - a Furman commit - returns after a 2,000-yard, 22 touchdown season a year ago.

He’ll look to help guide the Rebels to the school’s 18th state title and third in the last six years.

