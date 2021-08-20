Advertisement

Nashville man indicted, charged in TBI financial exploitation case

Special Agents from TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division obtained indictments charging a Nashville man accused of financially exploiting an elderly client.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division obtained indictments charging a Nashville man accused of financially exploiting an elderly client.

TBI started an investigation into Michael David Verble in November after receiving a tip from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services.

During the investigation, agents determined Verble, an estate planner, gained confidence of an elderly client and manipulated a trust account, according to the TBI.

On August 4, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Verble with one county of financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable adult and one county of theft.

Verble was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on Thursday.

