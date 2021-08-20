One dead after Sevier County crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died after a single-vehicle crash on Katom Road in Sevier County on Thursday night, according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The victim was the passenger in the car and officials said charges will be pending against the driver.

More information will be released after the next of kin has been notified.

This investigation is ongoing.

