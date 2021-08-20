Advertisement

One dead after Sevier County crash

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirm that one person died following a car crash on Katom Road.
Sevier County Crash
Sevier County Crash(Kyle Grainger)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died after a single-vehicle crash on Katom Road in Sevier County on Thursday night, according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The victim was the passenger in the car and officials said charges will be pending against the driver.

More information will be released after the next of kin has been notified.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Tellico Plains
Pictures, drone video show major East Tennessee flooding
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Source: Tennessee General Assembly)
Tennessee legislation ‘will not allow’ school districts to resist executive order on masking, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally
Oliva McDaniel and Mickey Tutt
Two charged with child abuse after being found passed out in a car with two children
Suspect apprehended
Suspect apprehended following Amherst Elementary lockdown
Softball coach fighting COVID-19
Tennessee softball coach fights COVID-19

Latest News

Infusion sees increase in demand in recent weeks
COVID-19 IV treatment sees uptick in demand
Gatlinburg-Pittman High School
Seymour beats GP in OT to open the season
One Knoxville Sporting Team
One Knoxville Sporting Team
Investigators identify skeletal remains in Dandridge