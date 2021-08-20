Peer-to-peer talk, activities part of prevention efforts

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Teens are invited to get involved in talking with other teens about healthy living, as part of prevention efforts via ASAP of Anderson County. The organization based in Clinton is using outreach along with fun teen activities plus education to curb addiction problems in the community.

ASAP Prevention Coordinator Chantel Harris said that teens can still get involved via their schools.

“Teenagers listen to other teenagers and they’re heavily influence by other teenagers, so we really want them to be positive role models for each other. And we’re here for them too. So, me and everyone else at ASAP of Anderson want to be a mentor for them. So anytime they have troubles they can come and talk to us at the youth ambassadors coalition.” Harris said fall plans include a free movie event still being organized.

ASAP Executive Director Alicia Price said education includes help for teens as well as other individuals and families of those who are addicted. There is help for how to recognize the signs of substance use disorder. Her office offers free opioid overdose kits containing Narcan or Naloxone that can save the life of someone who might otherwise lose their life to drugs. They offer free Save a Life Training for the kits. Price uses the term “substance misuse” instead of “substance abuse,” saying the difference in terms shows more sensitivity.

“Aim for that compassion when possible, if at all possible. And try to remain grounded in the fact that the substance has completely taken hold of that person that you love. That’s not the person in their brain that you are used and accustomed to working with. And so we would just encourage folks to continue to think of the person first.”

If you need to talk with someone now about addiction or any other troubling problem, you can call the Tennessee Redline at 800-889-9789.

You can reach someone anytime at the Suicide Prevention Lifeline which is 800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.