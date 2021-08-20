Scattered to isolated storms today, with more dry time for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few downpours and showers continue this morning, but storms become more isolated with more dry time this weekend and breaks for sunshine.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning, we have a 40% coverage in rain and storms. We’ll start Friday around 70 degrees with some patchy to dense fog. Give yourself time to get to where you are going Friday morning.

Showers don’t stick around for long Friday morning. We should clear out and see those scattered showers early turn into more spotty by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be around 86 degrees. We look to be mostly dry for some Friday night football!

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday comes with increasing clouds, but rain and storms are isolated pop-ups, and the high is around 87 degrees. The best chance for those pop-ups look to be in our far western counties including the Plateau. Sunday reaches to around 89 degrees, with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances remain isolated with the best chance being along the mountain tops.

We’ll stay around that 90 degrees mark for several days next week. Pop-up storms are isolated for these days too, but scattered rain and storms look to pulse up late next week.

