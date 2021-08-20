Sevier County meets at Jefferson County for first snap of the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Smoky Bears will meet the Jefferson County Patriots in a battle of the county-named schools.

Sevier County went 5-6 while Jefferson County went 0-10 respectively for the 2020 season.

Former Vol Spencer Riley, who played with Peyton manning, will be wired for sound and featured in this week’s Varsity All Access Report Friday night at 11pm.

Jefferson County lost 17 games in a row.

