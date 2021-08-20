Seymour beats GP in OT to open the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This first Thursday night of the 2021 season included Seymour traveling to Gatlinburg-Pittman High School. w

First score of the game came courtesy of Seymour’s big running back Brendon Harris (5′10″ 225). He barrels his way into the end zone. Point after was good to make it 7-0 Eagles.

2nd quarter now, QB Eli Funck is picked off by GP linebacker Jacob Ferguson - He returns it 50 yards for the pick six to tie things up at 7. That would be all the scoring in regulation.

In OT, It’s GP with the ball first and on 3rd and 10 - Brady Hammonds puts one up for his 6′5″ receiver, senior Reece Cole. He comes down with it for the score, but the PAT was no good.

Next up, the Eagles, who turn to Harris again and he busts his way into the painted area. Seymour at first missed their PAT, but Gatlinburg-Pittman was called for roughing the kicker.

Wesley Zamboni was not going to be iced! He cleans this one up as Seymour pulls it out 14-13 win in overtime.

