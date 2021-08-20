Advertisement

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn visits Knoxville YWCA in support of women’s program

Marsha Blackburn spoke on Knoxville’s YWCA and its Keys of Hope program.
By WVLT Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senator Marsha Blackburn visited the Knoxville YWCA Friday afternoon. She was there to show support for the Keys of Hope program, which helps women who are victims of domestic abuse.

Keys of Hope helps provide housing for women breaking free of domestic violence, recovering from substance abuse and other trauma events by providing living spaces and programs. The Keys of Hope programs have a 90 percent success rate in getting women independent again.

Blackburn spoke on the program and Knoxville’s YWCA while she was in town.

“The YWCA is such a valuable resource for Knoxville and for the women here in Knox County and the surrounding areas,” she said. “So how wonderful to be able to stop by and see this beautiful building and hear about the work that they’re trying to do to preserve this not just for today but women for the next 100 years.”

The YWCA is looking to renovate its 96-year-old building and expand the Keys of Hope program.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oliva McDaniel and Mickey Tutt
Two charged with child abuse after being found passed out in a car with two children
Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer (18) during first half action against Georgia Saturday, Oct....
Brian Maurer leaves University of Tennessee
Suspect apprehended
Suspect apprehended following Amherst Elementary lockdown
Anderson County High School sign
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect following school lockdown
Emma Large, 7, a second grade student at Gibbs Elementary
“I’m worried and I’m scared for her.” Mom calls for contact tracing

Latest News

Knox County budget focuses on schools without raising taxes.
COVID tracking returns to Knox Co. Schools
Former Jefferson County paramedic indicted on theft, drug charges
In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task...
4 dead, 5 unaccounted for after severe Haywood Co. storms
Graduation cap image.
Knox County Schools 2022 commencements to be held at high schools