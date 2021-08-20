Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn visits Knoxville YWCA in support of women’s program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senator Marsha Blackburn visited the Knoxville YWCA Friday afternoon. She was there to show support for the Keys of Hope program, which helps women who are victims of domestic abuse.

Keys of Hope helps provide housing for women breaking free of domestic violence, recovering from substance abuse and other trauma events by providing living spaces and programs. The Keys of Hope programs have a 90 percent success rate in getting women independent again.

Blackburn spoke on the program and Knoxville’s YWCA while she was in town.

“The YWCA is such a valuable resource for Knoxville and for the women here in Knox County and the surrounding areas,” she said. “So how wonderful to be able to stop by and see this beautiful building and hear about the work that they’re trying to do to preserve this not just for today but women for the next 100 years.”

The YWCA is looking to renovate its 96-year-old building and expand the Keys of Hope program.

