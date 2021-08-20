Third defendant convicted for role in double homicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Major Crimes Unit obtained convictions against a third co-defendant for the involvement in a marijuana robbery that resulted in a double homicide, officials stated.

Kristopher Johnson, 25, was convicted of two counts of facilitation of felony murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault. Judge Steve Sword set a sentencing hearing on October 8, according to the report.

In a previous trial, co-defendant Rico Dion Cook, 19, was convicted of two counts of first degree murder and attempted second degree murder and sentenced to life in prison plus seventeen years. A third co-defendant, Deon Na’Quan Nolbert, 21, pled guilty to facilitation of first degree murder and received a sentence of twenty years in prison.

On June 22, 2017, Deon Nolbert set up a deal to purchase marijuana from the victims. Rico Cook told Nolbert and Johnson that he was going to rob the victims of their marijuana, prosecutors explained. Johnson provided Cook with a Glock handgun to use in the robbery.

When the victims showed up for the deal, Cook entered their vehicle and started shooting. Two victims were killed, and one survived, officials said.

After the murder, Cook took the marijuana and Glock back to Johnson. Johnson then hid the marijuana and gun in another apartment before being taken into custody by the Knoxville Police Department, according to a report.

Facilitation of First Degree Murder is a Class A felony that carries a punishment between twenty-five and forty years in prison. Prosecutors will seek an enhances punishment and consecutive sentences due to Johnson’s criminal history and affiliation with the Crips criminal street gang.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.