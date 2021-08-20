Advertisement

Third defendant convicted for role in double homicide

Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Major Crimes Unit obtained convictions against a third co-defendant for the involvement in a marijuana robbery that resulted in a double homicide.
Cook, Johnson and Nolbert
Cook, Johnson and Nolbert(DA)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Major Crimes Unit obtained convictions against a third co-defendant for the involvement in a marijuana robbery that resulted in a double homicide, officials stated.

Kristopher Johnson, 25, was convicted of two counts of facilitation of felony murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault. Judge Steve Sword set a sentencing hearing on October 8, according to the report.

In a previous trial, co-defendant Rico Dion Cook, 19, was convicted of two counts of first degree murder and attempted second degree murder and sentenced to life in prison plus seventeen years. A third co-defendant, Deon Na’Quan Nolbert, 21, pled guilty to facilitation of first degree murder and received a sentence of twenty years in prison.

On June 22, 2017, Deon Nolbert set up a deal to purchase marijuana from the victims. Rico Cook told Nolbert and Johnson that he was going to rob the victims of their marijuana, prosecutors explained. Johnson provided Cook with a Glock handgun to use in the robbery.

When the victims showed up for the deal, Cook entered their vehicle and started shooting. Two victims were killed, and one survived, officials said.

After the murder, Cook took the marijuana and Glock back to Johnson. Johnson then hid the marijuana and gun in another apartment before being taken into custody by the Knoxville Police Department, according to a report.

Facilitation of First Degree Murder is a Class A felony that carries a punishment between twenty-five and forty years in prison. Prosecutors will seek an enhances punishment and consecutive sentences due to Johnson’s criminal history and affiliation with the Crips criminal street gang.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oliva McDaniel and Mickey Tutt
Two charged with child abuse after being found passed out in a car with two children
Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer (18) during first half action against Georgia Saturday, Oct....
Brian Maurer leaves University of Tennessee
Suspect apprehended
Suspect apprehended following Amherst Elementary lockdown
Anderson County High School sign
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect following school lockdown
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol

Latest News

Knox County Schools nutrition and custodial employees to see $1,000 bonus
Three students are the first from the program to be accepted into a UT sorority.
Special needs students get into University of Tennessee sororities for the first time
Three students are the first from the program to be accepted into a UT sorority
Special needs students get into University of Tennessee sororities for the first time
A free event with live concerts all over Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge
Songwriters in Gatlinburg to share their music
Source: (UT Medical Center)
UT Medical Center creates daily COVID-19 dashboard