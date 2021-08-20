US Department of Energy’s impact in state of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Reservation has created more than $7 billion in economic benefits, supporting more than 43,000 full-time jobs, according to a report released by the East Tennessee Economic Council.

The report examines the impact of the DOE’s investment in Tennessee in fiscal year 2020.

“Oak Ridge is home to a wealth of innovation and creativity, with world-class scientists and researchers and cutting-edge facilities that contribute to enhancing our national security, improving the environment, and advancing scientific discoveries,” ETEC president Jim Campbell said. “This report confirms the importance of DOE’s presence in Tennessee, cementing the state’s stature in scientific leadership and contributing to its economic success.”

The report details the scale of DOE’s impact in the state of Tennessee. It looks at state GDP growth, private-sector procurements, payroll and pension disbursement, state and local tax contribution, job creation and the ripple effects of spending across the state.

Key findings included:

DOE’s economic impact in Tennessee equals $7.2 billion.

Nearly 43,000 full-time jobs are supported by DOE activities.

The private sector supports DOE’s mission in Oak Ridge.

Approximately $108 million in state and local taxes were generated by DOE-related spending.

DOE’s Oak Ridge Reservation supports a well-education and skilled talent pool.

DOE’s presence in Tennessee has led to substantial community and education benefits.

The report also features a series of case studies that highlight how Oak Ridge Reservation and the East Tennessee contractors support its operation impact the region’s economic viability and contribute to DOE’s science, security and cleanup missions.

“Oak Ridge National Laboratory plays a key role in sustaining U.S. leadership in research and development and addressing global challenges including climate change, demand for clean energy, and physical and cyber security for the grid,” said Thomas Zacharia, director of Oak Ridge National Laboratory. “These national missions also hold significant economic benefit for Tennessee and our local community.”

“The thousands of patriots who work at Y-12 are the ones who make fulfilling our national security mission possible. The site is transforming today in many exciting and important ways so that we’ll be able to continue to adapt to changing needs and deliver whatever our nation requires of us for decades into the future,” said Bill Tindal, Chief Operating Officer at Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC. “Together with our mission partners in Oak Ridge and across East Tennessee, we are making the nation safer and more secure.”

“UCOR’s work across the Oak Ridge Reservation is making a significant positive economic impact on the region. Our historic cleanup of the East Tennessee Technology Park is enabling industrial development that broadens the region’s tax base and expands employment opportunities, while our cleanup at Y-12 and ORNL allows for the advancement of DOE’s national security and science missions,” said Ken Rueter, President and CEO of UCOR, an Amentum-led partnership with Jacobs. “Our work also provides opportunities for career development and competitive wages that flow through our region, making a difference in the lives of our 2,000+ member workforce from diverse surrounding counties – including underserved communities.”

The ETEC and the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville conducted the research regarding DOE’s economic impact in Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.