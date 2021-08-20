UT Medical Center creates daily COVID-19 dashboard
The dashboard will provide daily information about COVID-19 cases at UT Medical Center.
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center announced a daily COVID-19 dashboard Friday. Hospital officials said the goal of the dashboard is to provide transparent information about COVID at the hospital in a post on social media.
According to Friday’s post, 104 people are at UT Medical Center with COVID-19, and 87 percent of those hospitalizations are unvaccinated people. The dashboard comes as state hospital officials warn that an uptick in COVID-19 cases is putting stress on the statewide healthcare system.
The dashboard shows an uptick in cases for both non-intensive care patients and intensive care patients.
