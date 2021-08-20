UT Medical Center creates daily COVID-19 dashboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center announced a daily COVID-19 dashboard Friday. Hospital officials said the goal of the dashboard is to provide transparent information about COVID at the hospital in a post on social media.

In an effort to be transparent about positive COVID-19 trends at the medical center, we are providing this daily data dashboard. Posted by UT Medical Center on Friday, August 20, 2021

According to Friday’s post, 104 people are at UT Medical Center with COVID-19, and 87 percent of those hospitalizations are unvaccinated people. The dashboard comes as state hospital officials warn that an uptick in COVID-19 cases is putting stress on the statewide healthcare system.

The dashboard shows an uptick in cases for both non-intensive care patients and intensive care patients.

