Afternoon talk radio show host Phil Valentine has died

Phil Valentine, the afternoon talk radio show host was battling COVID-19 in late July.
According to his brother, Phil Valentine was in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen,...
According to his brother, Phil Valentine was in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator in late July.(Source: CNN)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with SuperTalk 99.7 WTN have reported that afternoon talk show host Phil Valentine has died.

Valentine had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 and later added that his listeners should get vaccinated.

He previously advised listeners to get vaccinated only if they thought they would likely die from COVID-19.

In July, his brother Mark Valentine, told WWTN-FM in Nashville that his brother regretted not being an advocate for vaccination.

