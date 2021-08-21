Afternoon talk radio show host Phil Valentine has died

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with SuperTalk 99.7 WTN have reported that afternoon talk show host Phil Valentine has died.

Valentine had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 and later added that his listeners should get vaccinated.

He previously advised listeners to get vaccinated only if they thought they would likely die from COVID-19.

In July, his brother Mark Valentine, told WWTN-FM in Nashville that his brother regretted not being an advocate for vaccination.

We are saddened to report that our host and friend Phil Valentine has passed away. Please keep the Valentine family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/vhXpE7x0oX — SuperTalk 99.7 WTN (@997wtn) August 21, 2021

