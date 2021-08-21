Advertisement

Few downpours Sunday morning with more sunshine later in the day

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the new week comes with hot temperatures
More sunshine expected Sunday afternoon
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isolated downpours and storms continue Saturday night into Sunday morning. We’ll see the rain and clouds move out by Sunday afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll hang onto the chance for a few downpours throughout the evening hours and even into the overnight hours. Some heavy pockets of rain are possible, mainly along the Plateau and in the southern valley. Temperatures will start out near 71 degrees Sunday morning with some patchy fog.

Light to moderate showers continue throughout the morning hours on Sunday. So we’ll start out on the gloomy side, but we will see those clouds clear out by the afternoon.

Few morning downpours Sunday
Expect mostly sunny skies later in the day! Highs will get to near 87 degrees but feeling like the lower 90s. Mostly clear skies continue overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll get back into the lower 90s for the new work week. Tuesday looks to be the hottest with a high of 92 degrees. It’ll still be muggy so expect it to feel about 5 degrees warmer throughout much of the new week.

A dry stretch of weather starts on Monday and lasts through Wednesday. Isolated downpours and storms return Wednesday night and continue into Thursday.

Spotty to scattered showers and storms are expected heading into next weekend.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Saturday Evening's 8 Day Planner
