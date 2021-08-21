FULL SCOREBOARD: The first night of high school football in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first night of football in East Tennessee was off to a hot start, and WVLT News has you covered with all the final scores.

Below is a list of the scores from the night:

SCOREBOARD:

Webb 21, Carter 26

Rhea County 13, Alcoa 41

Rockwood 41, Oliver Springs 8

Sale Creek 26, Midway 42

Sevier County 21, Jefferson County 13

Stone Memorial 28, Lenoir City 42

Tellico Plains 20, Sequoyah 0

Unicoi County 22, Northview Academy 15

Wartburg 0, Coalfield 41

Pigeon Forge 14, Hampton 20

Morristown East 20, Morristown West 31

Meigs Co. 38, Sweetwater 8

McMinn County 27, McMinn Central 0

Maryville 49, Heritage 0

Loudon 31, Soddy Daisy 6

Lakeway Christian 0, Grace Baptist Academy 59

King’s Academy 6, CAK 33

Karns 21, Hardin Valley 7

Harriman 0, Kingston 54

Halls 20, Gibbs 25

Fulton 35, Austin-East 0

Farragut 7, Beech 20

Cumberland Gap 14, Grainger 34

Clinton 41, William Blount 23

Cosby 24, Sunbright 53

Chuckey-Doak 7, Catholic 63

Campbell County 42, Chattanooga Central 24

Boyd-Buchanan 63, Greenback 0

Anderson Co. 48, Powell 60

