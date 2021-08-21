FULL SCOREBOARD: The first night of high school football in East Tennessee
Here’s a list of the night’s scores.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first night of football in East Tennessee was off to a hot start, and WVLT News has you covered with all the final scores.
Below is a list of the scores from the night:
SCOREBOARD:
Webb 21, Carter 26
Rhea County 13, Alcoa 41
Rockwood 41, Oliver Springs 8
Sale Creek 26, Midway 42
Sevier County 21, Jefferson County 13
Stone Memorial 28, Lenoir City 42
Tellico Plains 20, Sequoyah 0
Unicoi County 22, Northview Academy 15
Wartburg 0, Coalfield 41
Pigeon Forge 14, Hampton 20
Morristown East 20, Morristown West 31
Meigs Co. 38, Sweetwater 8
McMinn County 27, McMinn Central 0
Maryville 49, Heritage 0
Loudon 31, Soddy Daisy 6
Lakeway Christian 0, Grace Baptist Academy 59
King’s Academy 6, CAK 33
Karns 21, Hardin Valley 7
Harriman 0, Kingston 54
Halls 20, Gibbs 25
Fulton 35, Austin-East 0
Farragut 7, Beech 20
Cumberland Gap 14, Grainger 34
Clinton 41, William Blount 23
Cosby 24, Sunbright 53
Chuckey-Doak 7, Catholic 63
Campbell County 42, Chattanooga Central 24
Boyd-Buchanan 63, Greenback 0
Anderson Co. 48, Powell 60
