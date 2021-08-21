Advertisement

Hot & muggy this afternoon with limited storms

Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 3 hours ago
PIEGON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a warm and muggy start to Saturday with patches of dense fog in some areas. Watch for a batch of rain that moves south of Knoxville in the next little while.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky.  Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Highs on Saturday will be near 87 in Knoxville to 83 in Crossville.

Rainfall will bring some heavy downpours at times across the area and we’ll have a 10th to quarter of inch through the day.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 70 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday reaches 89 degrees, with more clouds leftover early and more afternoon sunshine. Rain and storms are still staying on the isolated side.

We’ll stay around that 90 degrees mark for several days next week. We’ll start out the week mostly dry with lots of sunshine.

More scattered rain and storms look to pulse up late next week.

