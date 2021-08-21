Knoxville Fire crews fight motel fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department was called to a motel fire along Chapman Highway around 12:30 Saturday morning. Crews found flames coming from the third floor and reaching up to the fourth and fifth floors of the Parkway Motel.

The Knoxville Fire Department says there are concerns about the building collapsing, but there are no reported injuries at this time.

Fire crews will be working the scene for several hours. Both north and southbound lanes of Chapman Highway are blocked as they continue their work.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.