Advertisement

Knoxville Fire crews fight motel fire

No one injured as Knoxville Fire crews fight motel fire along Chapman Highway.
No one injured as Knoxville Fire crews fight motel fire along Chapman Highway.(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Claire Lewis
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department was called to a motel fire along Chapman Highway around 12:30 Saturday morning. Crews found flames coming from the third floor and reaching up to the fourth and fifth floors of the Parkway Motel.

The Knoxville Fire Department says there are concerns about the building collapsing, but there are no reported injuries at this time.

Fire crews will be working the scene for several hours. Both north and southbound lanes of Chapman Highway are blocked as they continue their work.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County Crash
Victim identified after Sevier County crash
UTPD
University of Tennessee police execute drug bust, 2 students charged
Oliva McDaniel and Mickey Tutt
Two charged with child abuse after being found passed out in a car with two children
Emma Large, 7, a second grade student at Gibbs Elementary
“I’m worried and I’m scared for her.” Mom calls for contact tracing
Knox County budget focuses on schools without raising taxes.
COVID tracking returns to Knox Co. Schools

Latest News

WBHOF Inductee
Catchings set for induction into the WBHOF on Saturday
Tennova says they're currently treating 109 COVID patients across their 5 facilities.
Lafollette Medical Center adds extra space for patients
kids in masks
Four Anderson County schools implement mask mandates
In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task...
4 dead, 5 unaccounted for after severe Haywood Co. storms