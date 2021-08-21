KPD responds to fatal Hilton Road shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Major Crimes Unit investigators responded to 1212 Hilton Road regarding a shooting on Friday around 8:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, a man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to officials.

The man was sent to UT Medical Center in critical condition but was pronounced dead shortly past midnight.

Based on an investigation, the victim and suspect knew one another.

According to officials, all involved parties are accounted for and no charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is active.

