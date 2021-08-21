Advertisement

KPD responds to fatal Hilton Road shooting

The Knoxville Police Department Major Crimes Unit investigators responded to 1212 Hilton Road regarding a shooting.
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be equipped with body cameras.
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be equipped with body cameras.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Major Crimes Unit investigators responded to 1212 Hilton Road regarding a shooting on Friday around 8:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, a man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to officials.

The man was sent to UT Medical Center in critical condition but was pronounced dead shortly past midnight.

Based on an investigation, the victim and suspect knew one another.

According to officials, all involved parties are accounted for and no charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is active.

