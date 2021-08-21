Advertisement

Lafollette Medical Center adds extra space for patients

Tennova says they’re currently treating 109 COVID patients across their 5 facilities.
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lafollette Medical Center in Campbell County has seen an uptick in patients according to a Tennova spokesperson. So much so, that a white tent has been added outside the hospital as a part of their “surge plan” to treat more patients.

While that space is being utilized, Lafollette mayor Michael Stanfield says he’s prepared to open the East and West End Community Center’s for overflow patients where they can receive treatment.

Stanfield believes the worst is yet to come with the surge of the delta variant and says, “I’m pretty sure by the time all this gets started it’ll happen” in reference to using that additional space.

Mayor Stanfield says they aren’t in a position to implement that overflow space quite yet but he thinks eventually that will be a reality.

Tennova says they can’t confirm how many people are currently in the Lafollette Medical Center or in the tent used for overflow. The company says they are currently are servicing 109 COVID patients across the five Tennova hospitals in the state.

85 percent of the people being treated for COVID in Tennova hospitals in Tennessee are unvaccinated, according to the healthcare company.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oliva McDaniel and Mickey Tutt
Two charged with child abuse after being found passed out in a car with two children
Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer (18) during first half action against Georgia Saturday, Oct....
Brian Maurer leaves University of Tennessee
Suspect apprehended
Suspect apprehended following Amherst Elementary lockdown
Anderson County High School sign
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect following school lockdown
Sevier County Crash
Victim identified after Sevier County crash

Latest News

kids in masks
Four Anderson County schools implement mask mandates
In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task...
4 dead, 5 unaccounted for after severe Haywood Co. storms
Three students are the first from the program to be accepted into a UT sorority
“I cried” | Students with learning disabilities get into UT-Knoxville sororities for the first time
Discaida Meridan
Knoxville police looking for missing teen