TBI issues AMBER Alert for Athens teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for 17-year-old Autumn Faith Turner from Athens, TN.

According to officials, Autumn has been missing since August 19.

It is suspected that Autumn may be with 27-year-old Jacob Flournoy and they may be in the St. Augustine, Florida area.

Flournoy is wanted by the Athens Police Department for kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Flournoy is 5-foot-8 and weights 163 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, officials said.

Autumn is 5-foot-7, weighs 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was also last seen wearing blue pants and a backpack.

If you have seen Autumn Turner or Jacob Flournoy, or know where they might be, please call the Athens Police Department at (423) 745-3222 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

