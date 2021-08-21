Advertisement

TDH reports record-high child COVID-19 cases

A total of 2,106 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday morning.(Tennessee Department of Health)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A total of 2,106 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday morning among Tennessee’s school-age children (5-18 years old), according to the Tennessee Department of Health statistics.

The number is the highest daily total in children that the state has reported since the pandemic.

82 percent of beds in hospitals are full of pediatric cases across the state, according to THD data.

On August 19, officials with the Tennessee Hospital Association released a statement that said all ICU beds in most major metropolitan areas of the state are full. Since these hospitals usually take the sickest patients from other healthcare facilities, it affects the entire state’s healthcare system.

“If you or a loved one need treatment for any type of serious healthcare problem like a severe injury, heart attack, or stroke, you may not be able to access the care you need, when you need it,” officials said.

Knox County School board members confirmed with WVLT News that the COVID-19 dashboard will return on the school’s website beginning Monday, August 23.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended universal masking in schools for everyone older than 2-years-old on July 19.

Many county schools have guidelines in place for the safety and well-being of students.

According to the THD, at least 88 percent of these COVID hospitalizations and 94 percent of COVID deaths are among unvaccinated individuals.

