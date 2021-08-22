Advertisement

Catastrophic flooding hits Middle Tennessee

NewsChannel 5 reports significant damage to Middle Tennessee as rain continues to fall.
THP assist in Middle Tennessee
THP assist in Middle Tennessee
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Flooding in Middle Tennessee

Live Now: Will Puckett gives an update on flooding in Middle Tennessee. https://bit.ly/2UD0AKp

Posted by WVLT on Saturday, August 21, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Weather Service is reporting catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee Saturday.

CBS Affiliate, NewsChannel 5 reports almost one foot of rain fell in the span of six hours, overwhelming communities.

Dickson, Humphreys, and Hickson Counties were the heaviest impacted.

Nashville Emergency Management is said to be sending four swift water rescue teams to impacted communities.

Two seven-month-old babies were swept away by flood waters, according to NewsChannel 5.

Officials continue to monitor the flooding as rainfall continues.

