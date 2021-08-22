Catastrophic flooding hits Middle Tennessee

Flooding in Middle Tennessee Live Now: Will Puckett gives an update on flooding in Middle Tennessee. https://bit.ly/2UD0AKp Posted by WVLT on Saturday, August 21, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Weather Service is reporting catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee Saturday.

CBS Affiliate, NewsChannel 5 reports almost one foot of rain fell in the span of six hours, overwhelming communities.

Dickson, Humphreys, and Hickson Counties were the heaviest impacted.

Nashville Emergency Management is said to be sending four swift water rescue teams to impacted communities.

Two seven-month-old babies were swept away by flood waters, according to NewsChannel 5.

Officials continue to monitor the flooding as rainfall continues.

