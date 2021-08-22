Advertisement

Doctors present petition to Governor Lee

Over 5,000 doctors signed a petition urging Lee to drop Executive Order 84 which he signed on August 16.
Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Bill Lee
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 84 on August 16, which allowed parents to opt their children out of local mask mandates enacted by schools or health boards.

Tennessee doctors have presented Gov. Bill Lee with a petition from 5,400 medical professionals urging Lee to drop that order.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the doctors on Friday cited an alarming rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations among teens and younger children.

Lee’s executive order overrides those mandates. Separately, the U.S. Education Department has threatened possible legal action over Lee’s order.

Gov. Lee emphasized the importance of vaccines during his announcement on Monday, encouraging Tennesseans to get vaccinated if they are eligible.

“The most important tool we have to fight the pandemic is a vaccine. I encourage Tennesseans who have not been vaccinated to talk to their doctor to consider getting vaccinated and to make an informed decision. I worked with my doctor and received the vaccine and it has been a dependable tool to keep me healthy,” Gov. Lee said.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center has added a COVID-19 tracker for their patients.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one injured as Knoxville Fire crews fight motel fire along Chapman Highway.
Knoxville Fire Department responds to Parkway Hotel fire
UTPD
University of Tennessee police execute drug bust, 2 students charged
According to his brother, Phil Valentine was in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen,...
Afternoon talk radio show host Phil Valentine dies from COVID-19
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER alert for 17-year-old Autumn Faith...
TBI issues Amber Alert for Athens teen
FULL SCOREBOARD: The first week of high school football in East Tennessee

Latest News

West Tennessee hospitals
West Tennessee hospitals to start triaging care
Tamika Catchings
Tamika Catchings
30-Days 30-Vols Chase McGrath
30-Days 30-Vols Chase McGrath
Clearing out Sunday afternoon
Few downpours Sunday morning, clearing out by the afternoon