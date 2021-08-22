Advertisement

Dog attacks seven-month-old baby says KCSO

A seven-month-old baby was attacked on Saturday, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A seven-month-old baby was attacked by a dog, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of the dog bite Saturday afternoon in the 9500 block of Depot Road in Heiskell and transported the baby to the hospital for treatment, according to officials.

The baby is in stable condition according to the last report given by deputies.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Family Crimes Unit along with Animal Control are investigating the attack,

