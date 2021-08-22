Animal dewormer does not treat COVID, FDA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A drug intended to kill parasitic worms in animals and livestock is flying off shelves, by people attempting to treat or prevent COVD-19.

The Food and Drug Administration said they had received multiple reports of patients who had required medical attention and been hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses.

The FDA warned people not to use ivermectin to treat COVID-19 in a social media post on Saturday.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” the caption read.

The FDA made it clear in an article that ivermectin treats parasitic worms in livestock and has not been approved to treat COVID-19. The medicine can also be found in topical versions for headlice and skin conditions.

The drug is very dangerous and can cause serious harm taken in large doses, according to an FDA article.

“Never use medications intended for animals on yourself. Ivermectin preparations for animals are very different from those approved for humans,” the FDA website read.

Humans can also overdose on ivermectin, which can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, dizziness, ataxia, coma, seizures and even death, according to officials.

A letter from the Mississippi State Department of Health said the Mississippi Poison Control Center have received an increased number of calls from individuals with potential ivermectin exposure take to treat or prevent COVID-19.

70% of the recent calls have been related to ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers and stores, according to the MSDA.

