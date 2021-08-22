Advertisement

Governor Lee visits Waverly to assess flood damage

Heavy rain caused catastrophic flooding to hit Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
Middle Tennessee Flooding
Middle Tennessee Flooding
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
LIVE NOW: Gov. Lee in Waverly

Officials report at least 16 people are dead and dozens are missing after the flooding in Middle Tennessee.

Posted by WVLT on Sunday, August 22, 2021

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Weather Service reported catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

CBS Affiliate, NewsChannel 5 reported almost one foot of rain fell in the span of six hours, overwhelming communities.

Dickson, Humphreys, and Hickson Counties were the heaviest impacted.

At least 16 people are dead and dozens are missing, according to officials.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one injured as Knoxville Fire crews fight motel fire along Chapman Highway.
Knoxville Fire Department responds to Parkway Hotel fire
UTPD
University of Tennessee police execute drug bust, 2 students charged
According to his brother, Phil Valentine was in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen,...
Afternoon talk radio show host Phil Valentine dies from COVID-19
THP assist in Middle Tennessee
Catastrophic flooding hits Middle Tennessee
Pedestrian involved crash on I-40 West leaves one dead

Latest News

Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee left at least eight dead and dozens missing Saturday...
Twin babies swept away in catastrophic floodwaters
Police lights.
Dog attacks seven-month-old baby, says KCSO
Sunny and hot day Monday
More sunshine and hotter days to start the new workweek
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19