Governor Lee visits Waverly to assess flood damage

Gov. Lee in Waverly Officials report at least 16 people are dead and dozens are missing after the flooding in Middle Tennessee.

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Weather Service reported catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

CBS Affiliate, NewsChannel 5 reported almost one foot of rain fell in the span of six hours, overwhelming communities.

Dickson, Humphreys, and Hickson Counties were the heaviest impacted.

At least 16 people are dead and dozens are missing, according to officials.

