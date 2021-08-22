Governor Lee visits Waverly to assess flood damage
Heavy rain caused catastrophic flooding to hit Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Weather Service reported catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
CBS Affiliate, NewsChannel 5 reported almost one foot of rain fell in the span of six hours, overwhelming communities.
Dickson, Humphreys, and Hickson Counties were the heaviest impacted.
At least 16 people are dead and dozens are missing, according to officials.
